McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Increased by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 205.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,457 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MCD traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $243.35. The stock had a trading volume of 201,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,232. The stock has a market cap of $181.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.10 and its 200 day moving average is $232.10. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

