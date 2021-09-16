McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Trading Down 5.5%

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX)’s stock price fell 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.12. 66,488 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,445,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Several research firms have commented on MUX. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price objective on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $514.29 million, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.15.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 43.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. Equities research analysts expect that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in McEwen Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 794,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,060,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 286,294 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 10,447 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,341,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after buying an additional 1,088,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

About McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.