Mchain (MAR) Price Hits $0.0012

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Mchain has a total market cap of $85,536.51 and $17.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mchain has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. One Mchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005485 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00011926 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000031 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000194 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mchain Profile

Mchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 70,765,500 coins. The official website for Mchain is mchain.network. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Mchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

