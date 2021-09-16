Medicalchain One Day Volume Reaches $33,779.00 (MTN)

Medicalchain (CURRENCY:MTN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Medicalchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Medicalchain has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. Medicalchain has a total market cap of $2.73 million and approximately $33,779.00 worth of Medicalchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00074750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.11 or 0.00121348 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.73 or 0.00176952 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,546.24 or 0.07405894 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,876.56 or 0.99984475 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $409.90 or 0.00856017 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Medicalchain Coin Profile

Medicalchain’s genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Medicalchain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,948,761 coins. The Reddit community for Medicalchain is /r/MedicalChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Medicalchain’s official website is medicalchain.com/en . The official message board for Medicalchain is medicalchain.com/en/news . Medicalchain’s official Twitter account is @MyTrackNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mytracknet is a global lost and found network that uses blockchain technology to incentivize paritipants for their contribution, while implementing a unified solution for every Bluetooth tracker in the market. MTN is a Waves-based asset used to reward those who help others recover lost items. Mytracknet is the winner of the Waves ico-hub competition.”

Medicalchain Coin Trading

