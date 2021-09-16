MedicCoin (MEDIC) Achieves Market Cap of $28,634.38

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. MedicCoin has a total market capitalization of $28,634.38 and approximately $2.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MedicCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded 31.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MedicCoin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00053546 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000298 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000510 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000066 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 51% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MEDIC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

MedicCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MedicCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MedicCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.