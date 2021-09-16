MedicCoin (MEDIC) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded up 101.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. MedicCoin has a total market capitalization of $57,147.74 and approximately $5.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded up 38% against the dollar. One MedicCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00056061 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000294 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000512 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000068 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin Profile

MedicCoin (CRYPTO:MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

MedicCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

