Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 86.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.40% of Medifast worth $13,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MED. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Medifast news, Director Constance J. Hallquist sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $154,518.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $286.16 per share, for a total transaction of $40,634.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,912.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MED stock opened at $218.80 on Thursday. Medifast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.59 and a 12 month high of $336.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.44.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.25 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 90.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.14%.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$395.00 price target on shares of Medifast in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

