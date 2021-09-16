Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.14.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $130.45. The stock had a trading volume of 33,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,371,895. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $98.94 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $175.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,390 shares of company stock worth $14,140,470 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

