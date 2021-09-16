MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MEG. National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$8.30 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.25 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.56.

MEG Energy stock traded down C$0.17 on Thursday, reaching C$8.68. 648,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,155. The stock has a market cap of C$2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 45.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.14 and a twelve month high of C$9.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.69.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$971.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 1.7359861 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Robert Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,580.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 390,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,947,641.84.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

