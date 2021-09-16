Megacoin (MEC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8.00

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Megacoin has a total market cap of $301,587.23 and approximately $8.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 29.2% lower against the US dollar. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.76 or 0.00392816 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006700 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000587 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,656,146 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.