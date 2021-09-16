Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 681.25 ($8.90).

A number of equities analysts have commented on MGGT shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Meggitt from GBX 455 ($5.94) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Meggitt from GBX 491 ($6.41) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Meggitt to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 750 ($9.80) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Meggitt stock opened at GBX 733 ($9.58) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 662.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 542.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51. Meggitt has a twelve month low of GBX 245.10 ($3.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 846 ($11.05). The stock has a market cap of £5.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.73.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

