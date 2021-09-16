Meme Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.18 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Meme has a market capitalization of $13.38 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Meme has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for $477.71 or 0.01004581 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $205.58 or 0.00432320 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002205 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006954 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000069 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC.

About Meme

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

