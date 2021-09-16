MenaPay Trading Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. In the last seven days, MenaPay has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. MenaPay has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $506.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MenaPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00062280 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002897 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.00140723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00013925 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $381.38 or 0.00801523 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00046545 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

MenaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

