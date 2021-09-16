Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $11,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 99.5% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

IBM opened at $137.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.60. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.86.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

