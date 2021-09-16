Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,617 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $8,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,066,171 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $835,703,000 after buying an additional 1,872,844 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,209,653 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $172,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,079 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,646,044 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $460,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,225,345 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $173,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 254.5% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,269,924 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $99,206,000 after purchasing an additional 911,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH opened at $76.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $65.58 and a 12 month high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTSH. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $200,513.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

