Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 1,493 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Garmin were worth $11,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $382,211,000 after purchasing an additional 33,026 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Garmin by 13.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,002,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $264,055,000 after purchasing an additional 237,424 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,727,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,718,000 after buying an additional 20,638 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,088,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,294,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $170,653,000 after buying an additional 7,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on Garmin to $171.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.04.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $169.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.58 and its 200 day moving average is $146.49. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $91.84 and a twelve month high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

