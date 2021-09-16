Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 202 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Booking in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,477.35.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,375.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,212.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,286.56. The company has a market cap of $97.56 billion, a PE ratio of 236.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,589.00 and a twelve month high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($10.81) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.