Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $11.50 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $11,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $595,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in The Allstate by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 392,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,225,000 after buying an additional 10,135 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in The Allstate by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 116,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,261,000 after buying an additional 11,694 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in The Allstate by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in The Allstate by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $131.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.99. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $86.51 and a 12-month high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.00%.

The Allstate announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. lowered their target price on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.17.

In other The Allstate news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

