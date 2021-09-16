Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Anthem were worth $9,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 61.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Anthem from $459.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.76.

Anthem stock opened at $374.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $379.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $375.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.20 EPS. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

