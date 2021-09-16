Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.8% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $106,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B B H & B Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,151.30.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,475.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,455.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,335.42. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

