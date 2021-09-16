Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Merchants Bancorp worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBIN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Institutional investors own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MBIN shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $36.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.10. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $18.82 and a one year high of $45.67.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $97.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.37 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 49.14% and a return on equity of 36.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.24%.

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

