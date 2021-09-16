Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $71.71

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $71.71 and last traded at $71.79, with a volume of 247859 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.81.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRK. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of $181.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.57 and its 200 day moving average is $76.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.7% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

