Merit Group (LON:MRIT) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Merit Group plc (LON:MRIT) traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 56.12 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 56.12 ($0.73). 166 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 59 ($0.77).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 57.75. The company has a market capitalization of £11.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.92.

About Merit Group (LON:MRIT)

Merit Group plc operates as a business intelligence, events, media, and training company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers an online service that provides access to political representatives and public affairs professionals; tailored intelligence to understand and react to political and policy issues; polling services to engage with civil service, NHS, and local government audiences; and MP polling service to ask politicians the questions.

