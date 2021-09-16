Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Insider Sells $1,117,446.48 in Stock

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 15,546 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $1,117,446.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.03. 167,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,533. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.14. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $39.44 and a one year high of $73.85. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $280.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 227,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,419,000 after buying an additional 113,956 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,882 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

