Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Shares Up 4.8%

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) shares rose 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 5.19 and last traded at 5.19. Approximately 143,627 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,850,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.95.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is 7.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of 0.62 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Michael James Graves sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.08, for a total value of 1,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 1,878,040.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Alexandre Zyngier sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of 7.00, for a total transaction of 4,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,132,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

