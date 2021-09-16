Metal (MTL) Price Hits $3.37 on Top Exchanges

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. In the last seven days, Metal has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Metal has a total market cap of $221.30 million and approximately $31.27 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal coin can now be purchased for about $3.37 or 0.00007128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metal alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.15 or 0.00317206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00062087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002893 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.69 or 0.00140897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00013793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.07 or 0.00798696 BTC.

About Metal

Metal (MTL) is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Metal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.