Methanex Co. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Methanex in a research note issued on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Neivert forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

MX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Methanex from C$50.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$48.50 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$54.00 price target on the stock. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Methanex to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.10.

Methanex stock opened at C$51.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61. Methanex has a 1 year low of C$29.12 and a 1 year high of C$62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Methanex’s payout ratio is 10.89%.

In related news, Director Rudinauth Chadee bought 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$45.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,906.16. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$395,845.76. Also, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.11, for a total transaction of C$80,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$634,688.53. Insiders have sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $146,154 in the last quarter.

Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

