Methanex Co. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.55 Per Share (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Methanex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $4.55 per share for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.84 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MEOH. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on shares of Methanex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised Methanex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.38.

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $41.00 on Thursday. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $21.73 and a fifty-two week high of $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.24. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 2.26.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.00 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Methanex by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Methanex during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Methanex by 2.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Methanex by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Methanex by 30,080.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

