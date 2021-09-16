Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Methanex in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.05. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.42 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$48.50 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$54.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Methanex from C$50.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.10.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at C$51.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$45.08. Methanex has a 12-month low of C$29.12 and a 12-month high of C$62.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.72. The stock has a market cap of C$3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.89%.

In related news, Director Phillip Henry Cook purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$43.89 per share, with a total value of C$219,446.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,316,680.20. Also, Director Rudinauth Chadee acquired 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$45.42 per share, with a total value of C$65,906.16. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$395,845.76. Insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $146,154 in the last quarter.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

