Method Finance Price Tops $0.0171 (MTHD)

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 16th. One Method Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Method Finance has a market cap of $708,701.11 and approximately $271.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Method Finance has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00063854 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.44 or 0.00143719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00014054 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $392.73 or 0.00824719 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00047632 BTC.

About Method Finance

Method Finance (MTHD) is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,365,080 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

