Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.350-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.
Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 price objective on shares of Methode Electronics and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.
NYSE MEI opened at $42.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.95. Methode Electronics has a 1 year low of $23.97 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.28.
In other Methode Electronics news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $456,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 439,920 shares in the company, valued at $21,151,353.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Anil Shetty sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $245,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 96,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,711,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,968 shares of company stock worth $2,369,817. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Methode Electronics Company Profile
Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.
