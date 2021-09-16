Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.350-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 price objective on shares of Methode Electronics and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

NYSE MEI opened at $42.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.95. Methode Electronics has a 1 year low of $23.97 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Methode Electronics news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $456,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 439,920 shares in the company, valued at $21,151,353.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Anil Shetty sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $245,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 96,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,711,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,968 shares of company stock worth $2,369,817. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.