Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.27 and last traded at $4.26. 12,278 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,030,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Metromile alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average of $8.41.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $7.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Metromile, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MILE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Metromile in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Metromile in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Metromile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Metromile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Metromile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Metromile Company Profile (NASDAQ:MILE)

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Metromile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metromile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.