Metronome Trading Up 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Metronome coin can now be bought for about $4.65 or 0.00009769 BTC on popular exchanges. Metronome has a market cap of $56.29 million and approximately $43,346.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00072893 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.59 or 0.00121028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.72 or 0.00175950 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,555.58 or 0.07472494 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,581.57 or 0.99998475 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.23 or 0.00853741 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,396,009 coins and its circulating supply is 12,109,635 coins. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

