MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Holdings Cut by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of MGE Energy worth $4,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGEE. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 71.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 19.4% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 4,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 10.0% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $78.56 on Thursday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.70 and a 12 month high of $82.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 18.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This is a boost from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGEE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MGE Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

In other news, Director James G. Berbee bought 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $30,017.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.