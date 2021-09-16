MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.11.

MGP has been the subject of several research reports. Truist cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Friday, August 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 20,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 41,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

MGP opened at $40.69 on Thursday. MGM Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $43.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.33 and a 200-day moving average of $36.51. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.44 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

