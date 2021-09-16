MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock Position Cut by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 268.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 12,117 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 247,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MGM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.26.

Shares of MGM opened at $40.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.23. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $45.34.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.52) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.25%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $104,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 359,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,371,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $938,375. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

