Michael Speakman Sells 3,041 Shares of Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) Stock

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) insider Michael Speakman sold 3,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 990 ($12.93), for a total transaction of £30,105.90 ($39,333.55).

Shares of Keller Group stock traded up GBX 0.39 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 995.39 ($13.00). 66,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,765. The stock has a market capitalization of £719.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 929.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 858.92. Keller Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 481 ($6.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,043.60 ($13.63). The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.32.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 12.60 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Keller Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.78%.

KLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Keller Group from GBX 1,070 ($13.98) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of Keller Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on shares of Keller Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

