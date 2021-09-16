Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Position Reduced by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,652,263 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,776,326 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for 2.5% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 3.88% of Micron Technology worth $3,709,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,402,560,000 after buying an additional 3,283,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,961,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,579,906,000 after purchasing an additional 573,137 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $951,031,000 after buying an additional 1,348,544 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,284,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $554,198,000 after buying an additional 539,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,423,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $478,400,000 after buying an additional 201,416 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,857,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.37.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $8,386,197.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $677,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,235.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,632 shares of company stock worth $11,394,700. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.