Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 305,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,431,000 after acquiring an additional 146,027 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 15,474 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 284,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.93.

NYSE MAA opened at $191.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.02. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.53 and a twelve month high of $197.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 54.30, a PEG ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. Research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 63.76%.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.