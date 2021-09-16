MimbleWimbleCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $144,476.00 (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $36.83 million and approximately $144,476.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.42 or 0.00007102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.91 or 0.00444462 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $483.69 or 0.01005009 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000068 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000215 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,774,730 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.