Mina Price Reaches $5.74 on Major Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. Mina has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and $112.40 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $5.74 or 0.00012022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00074097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.95 or 0.00121472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.12 or 0.00176320 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,537.69 or 0.07412661 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,584.87 or 0.99743110 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.27 or 0.00853693 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 238,585,617 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.