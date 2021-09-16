Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Mincon Group plc (LON:MCON) rose 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 111.70 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 111.70 ($1.46). Approximately 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 17,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.50 ($1.42).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Mincon Group in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

The company has a market cap of £237.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.86, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 3.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 111.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 113.93.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. Mincon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

About Mincon Group (LON:MCON)

Mincon Group plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services rock drilling tools and associated products Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers conventional down the hole hammers, bits, and pipes for various drilling industries, including production and exploration mining, water well, geothermal, construction, quarrying oil and gas, and seismic drilling; reverse circulation products; hard-rock horizontal directional drilling system to provide access for fiber optic cable laying and similar activities; rotary drilling products; and drill pipe products.

