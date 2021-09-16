MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Short Interest Update

MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:MNBEY opened at $54.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.54. MinebeaMitsumi has a twelve month low of $37.12 and a twelve month high of $56.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter. MinebeaMitsumi had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 4.75%.

Minebea Mitsumi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of high precision ball bearings and components for IT (Information Technology), telecommunications, aerospace, automotive, and home appliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, Mitsumi Electric Products, and Others.

