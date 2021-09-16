Mint Club (MINT) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $38,673.00

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Mint Club has a market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $38,673.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mint Club has traded 33.2% higher against the US dollar. One Mint Club coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00055216 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000511 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 98.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mint Club Profile

Mint Club (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 920,363,840,000 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

