Minter Network (BIP) Market Cap Achieves $17.12 Million

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 16th. Minter Network has a total market cap of $17.12 million and $6,784.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Minter Network has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00072889 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00081413 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.08 or 0.00137654 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.87 or 0.00122629 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.67 or 0.00176380 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00013819 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,742,919,559 coins and its circulating supply is 4,537,709,992 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars.

