MIR COIN (MIR) Price Hits $0.0056 on Exchanges

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. MIR COIN has a total market capitalization of $4.38 million and approximately $85,680.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MIR COIN has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One MIR COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00072852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.50 or 0.00121557 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.95 or 0.00175381 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,539.36 or 0.07482892 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,268.88 or 0.99935445 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $402.83 or 0.00851667 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002795 BTC.

MIR COIN Profile

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. MIR COIN’s official website is www.mircoin.io . MIR COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@blockchainmir . MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

MIR COIN Coin Trading

