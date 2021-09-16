Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.00 Million

Analysts expect Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) to announce sales of $35.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.00 million and the lowest is $10.00 million. Mirati Therapeutics reported sales of $11.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 206.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will report full year sales of $32.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $65.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $67.12 million, with estimates ranging from $3.92 million to $163.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mirati Therapeutics.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $168.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.71. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $131.46 and a 52 week high of $249.42. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $6,618,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,714 shares in the company, valued at $25,268,058.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,376,000 after buying an additional 23,009 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 325,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,629,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,795,000.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

