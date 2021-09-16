Mirror Protocol Price Tops $3.67 (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 16th. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.67 or 0.00007738 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $285.22 million and $30.39 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

