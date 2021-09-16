Mirrored Alibaba Hits Market Capitalization of $21.77 Million (mBABA)

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Mirrored Alibaba has a market capitalization of $21.77 million and $210,785.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirrored Alibaba has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Alibaba coin can currently be purchased for about $162.21 or 0.00338167 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00074409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.83 or 0.00124734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.45 or 0.00180223 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,608.98 or 0.07523900 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,921.22 or 0.99904784 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $433.08 or 0.00902864 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 134,188 coins. The official website for Mirrored Alibaba is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Alibaba is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Alibaba’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Alibaba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Alibaba should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Alibaba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

