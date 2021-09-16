Mirrored Apple Price Down 3.1% This Week (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Mirrored Apple has a total market cap of $26.84 million and $35,283.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be purchased for $151.87 or 0.00317278 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00074071 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.14 or 0.00121465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.29 or 0.00176091 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,564.91 or 0.07447578 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,675.00 or 0.99599435 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.67 or 0.00855855 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 176,745 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars.

